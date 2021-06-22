Advertise
Marana businessman Ed Stolmaker passes away after battling cancer

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Marana business leader has passed away, according to his family.

Ed Stolmaker’s daughter said he died Tuesday, June 22, after battling cancer the last few years.

Stolmaker was the Marana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO for 15 years before he stepped down in 2018 due to declining health.

“I have dealt with health issues over the past several months that have occasionally kept me out of the office,” Stolmaker wrote at the time for Inside Tucson Busines. “While I am feeling better now, I realize I need to hand the reins of the chamber to someone who can carry the organization’s mission forward. I appreciate the unwavering support I have received from the community for the last 15 years. It means a lot to my family and me.”

During his tenure, the Marana Chamber of Commerce was named Tucson’s best chamber for three years in a row. He also spent 10 years on the Marana Health Center Board of Directors and served as President of Sanctuary Cove’s Board of Directors.

In 2019, Ed received the Town of Marana’s Branding Iron Award in recognition of the “mark” he left on the community.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

