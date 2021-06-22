“A” Mountain Fireworks Celebration to go on this year for 4th of July

Advertise
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The show will go on! The 24th Annual “A” Mountain Fireworks Celebration, will start at around 9:15 p.m., Sunday, July 4th.

The City of Tucson says community members may enjoy the “A” Mountain Fireworks Celebration with free parking at the Tucson Convention Center’s (TCC) Parking Lot B (off Cushing Street between Granada and Church avenues) or Parking Lot C (off Granada between Broadway Boulevard and Cushing Street). There are limited spaces in Lot C due to TCC construction and Lot B is limited to a single entrance and exit from Cushing Street so please allow for additional time to arrive and leave. The new Lot A garage (off of Church Avenue) will be closed. For more information, including ADA-related accommodations at the above-listed locations, call the Tucson Convention Center at (520) 791-4101.

The City released the following information about the day-of:

Free parking will also be available all day Sunday at the City/State garage and at meters throughout the downtown area. Please Note: Tailgating activities, including cooking and barbecuing, are not permitted in the City/State Garage.

Paid parking will be available for $5 in the Mercado District lots (south of Congress Street off of Avenida del Convento and Linda Avenue).

Important road closure, traffic, and transit information follows:

  • In order to accommodate the fireworks display, there will be restricted access to Sentinel Peak Park. Sentinel Peak Road will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, and will reopen on Monday, July 5, at sunrise (following normal park operations) to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on July 4:

  • Mission Road will be closed from Starr Pass Boulevard to Congress Street. Mission Road will reopen approximately one hour following the completion of the fireworks show.
  • The eastbound exit ramps at I-10 and Congress, I-10 and Star Pass, and the westbound I-10 exit ramps at Silverlake and Congress will be closed from 9-11 p.m. to ease congestion.
  • Additional info and maps will be posted on social media and online at https://www.tucsonaz.gov/home/announcement/4th-july-fireworks.

Transit Info:

  • Transit fares are currently free!
  • The Sun Link streetcar provides access to the TCC at the Cushing Street stops and the Mercado District at Avenida del Convento and Linda Avenue stops.
  • Streetcar service will run approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the fireworks show.
  • Bus riders can transfer to the streetcar at Ronstadt Transit Center, or take Route 2 or 12 to Main/Simpson stops near the TCC or Route 21 to Congress/Avenida del Convento near Mercado.
  • Masks are required to ride public transit.

