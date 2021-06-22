“A” Mountain Fireworks Celebration to go on this year for 4th of July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The show will go on! The 24th Annual “A” Mountain Fireworks Celebration, will start at around 9:15 p.m., Sunday, July 4th.

The City of Tucson says community members may enjoy the “A” Mountain Fireworks Celebration with free parking at the Tucson Convention Center’s (TCC) Parking Lot B (off Cushing Street between Granada and Church avenues) or Parking Lot C (off Granada between Broadway Boulevard and Cushing Street). There are limited spaces in Lot C due to TCC construction and Lot B is limited to a single entrance and exit from Cushing Street so please allow for additional time to arrive and leave. The new Lot A garage (off of Church Avenue) will be closed. For more information, including ADA-related accommodations at the above-listed locations, call the Tucson Convention Center at (520) 791-4101.

The City released the following information about the day-of:

Free parking will also be available all day Sunday at the City/State garage and at meters throughout the downtown area. Please Note: Tailgating activities, including cooking and barbecuing, are not permitted in the City/State Garage.

Paid parking will be available for $5 in the Mercado District lots (south of Congress Street off of Avenida del Convento and Linda Avenue).

Important road closure, traffic, and transit information follows:

In order to accommodate the fireworks display, there will be restricted access to Sentinel Peak Park. Sentinel Peak Road will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, and will reopen on Monday, July 5, at sunrise (following normal park operations) to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on July 4:

Mission Road will be closed from Starr Pass Boulevard to Congress Street. Mission Road will reopen approximately one hour following the completion of the fireworks show.

The eastbound exit ramps at I-10 and Congress, I-10 and Star Pass, and the westbound I-10 exit ramps at Silverlake and Congress will be closed from 9-11 p.m. to ease congestion.

Additional info and maps will be posted on social media and online at https://www.tucsonaz.gov/home/announcement/4th-july-fireworks.

Transit Info:

Transit fares are currently free!

The Sun Link streetcar provides access to the TCC at the Cushing Street stops and the Mercado District at Avenida del Convento and Linda Avenue stops.

Streetcar service will run approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the fireworks show.

Bus riders can transfer to the streetcar at Ronstadt Transit Center, or take Route 2 or 12 to Main/Simpson stops near the TCC or Route 21 to Congress/Avenida del Convento near Mercado.

Masks are required to ride public transit.

