No arrests in deadly Sierra Vista shooting

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista man died after being shot multiple times late Monday, June 21.

According to the Sierra Vista Police Department, responding officers found 23-year-old Luis Armenta Rivas in the street in the 1400 block of Calle Ladero. He had multiple gunshot wounds in his chest and neck.

Paramedics from Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services treated Rivas at the scene before taking him to Canyon Vista Medical Center, where he later died.

Detectives found two pistols and several cartridge casings at the scene of the shooting. One person was detained and interviewed at the Sierra Vista Police Department, but no arrests have been made.

No additional suspects are being sought at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.