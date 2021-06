TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A lightning-sparked wildfire is burning out of control west of Sedona.

The Rafael Fire has burned 24,064 acres as of Tuesday, June 22.

The fire, which is about four miles north of Perkinsville, was was discovered June 18.

Almost 140 people are battling it.

