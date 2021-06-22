Red Cross: Critical blood shortage in Arizona forcing surgery delays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood donations.

So much so, that some elective surgeries at hospitals in southern Arizona are being postponed.

The Red Cross says the combination of things opening back up amid the pandemic, the summertime and a lack of donations due to wildfires is leading to the blood shortage in southern Arizona and across the country.

Courtney Slanaker, Executive Director of the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross, says it only takes a few minutes of discomfort to help save a life.

“If someone is going through a trauma and they need those blood products in an emergency and it becomes life or death, you could be the person that prevents that person from passing. We don’t want people to have to delay their treatments because we have a shortage,” said Slanaker.

The best way to help is to donate and schedule appointments regularly.

There are several blood drives happening daily.

The Red Cross says for those who can’t donate, it always needs cash donations or volunteers to work at blood drives.

