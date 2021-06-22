Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson travelers to get another option for nonstop flights to Las Vegas

Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Frontier Airlines announced on Tuesday, June 22, that it will launch nonstop service between Tucson and Las Vegas in August.

The Denver-based airline, with Allegiant Air and Southwest Airlines, gives travelers three options for nonstop flights to Las Vegas, according to flytucson.com.

Frontier also announced its customers can pay as little as $19 on some of its flights. Those prices are good when you leave Las Vegas on a Friday and fly to Vegas on a Monday.

Frontier’s new flights are scheduled for twice a week beginning Aug. 13. The airline also offers a nonstop flight from Tucson to Denver.

Fares and schedules are subject to change, so check FlyFrontier.com for the most up-to-date information.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John "Jack" Menard
Pima County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating missing hiker
Arizona DPS said Clifford James Johnson caused a fatal wrong-way crash on SR 90 near Sierra...
Sierra Vista man facing murder, DUI charges following wrong-way crash
Sahuarita police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911 or the SPD...
UPDATE: Tucson woman dies in shooting at Sahuarita home
The South Tucson Police Department said Aaron Eleando, 39, died after a shooting early Sunday,...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in South Tucson
The Walnut Fire sparked northeast of Benson on Sunday, June 20.
UPDATE: Walnut Fire northeast of Benson grows to 2,500 acres; I-10 rest stops closed in Texas Canyon

Latest News

The Horton Complex Fire, which started with a lightning strike June 16, is about 20 miles...
Horton Complex Fire burns more than 2,700 acres near Alpine
The Heavy Fire burns near Helvetia Mine on Wednesday, June 16.
UPDATE: Heavy Fire 75% contained, estimated at 104 acres in Santa Rita Mountains
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Telegraph Fire grows to more than 180,000 acres, 87% contained
The lightning-caused Backbone Fire is burning about 12 miles west of Pine, Arizona.
Backbone Fire near Pine grows to more than 32,000 acres
The Walnut Fire sparked northeast of Benson on Sunday, June 20.
UPDATE: Walnut Fire northeast of Benson grows to 2,500 acres; I-10 rest stops closed in Texas Canyon