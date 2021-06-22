Tucson travelers to get another option for nonstop flights to Las Vegas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Frontier Airlines announced on Tuesday, June 22, that it will launch nonstop service between Tucson and Las Vegas in August.

The Denver-based airline, with Allegiant Air and Southwest Airlines, gives travelers three options for nonstop flights to Las Vegas, according to flytucson.com.

Frontier also announced its customers can pay as little as $19 on some of its flights. Those prices are good when you leave Las Vegas on a Friday and fly to Vegas on a Monday.

Frontier’s new flights are scheduled for twice a week beginning Aug. 13. The airline also offers a nonstop flight from Tucson to Denver.

Fares and schedules are subject to change, so check FlyFrontier.com for the most up-to-date information.

