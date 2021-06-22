UPDATE: Interstate 10 closed east of Benson because of Walnut Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Walnut Fire northeast of Benson has burned more than 2,500 acres with no containment as of Tuesday, June 22.

The fire has forced the closure of Interstate 10 in both directions, according to ADOT.

Westbound lanes are closed at milepost 323 near North Johnson Road. Eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 321 near East Dragoon Road. The Texas Canyon Rest Area at milepost 321 is also closed.

There is no estimated time for reopening the highway. Motorists are advised to consider alternate routes or to delay travel.

The fire is burning through heavy, dry vegetation, including grass, brush and chaparral in the Texas Canyon area north of Interstate 10 between Benson and Willcox. It is pushing to the north/northeast, away from Interstate 10, into Mae West Peak.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday, June 20 and the cause is under investigation.

Almost 80 people are battling the blaze.

