Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds

By Associated Press
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado that swept through Chicago’s western suburbs, damaging more than 100 homes and injuring several people, was packing 140 mph (225 kph) winds when it hit the heavily populated area, the National Weather Service said.

A weather service team that surveyed the aftermath of Sunday night’s tornado found that, based on Monday’s preliminary findings, the storm was an EF3 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale when it cut a path through parts of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and Burr Ridge.

The weather service planned to continue surveying that area Tuesday to determine the precise path, width and length of the storm’s trail of destruction, said Jake Petr, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Romeoville office.

“So overall we’re still solidifying the findings for the whole event of this tornado,” he said Tuesday.

The weather service said Monday it had confirmed that an EF0 tornado with peak winds of 85 mph (137 kph) hit another portion of suburban Chicago on Sunday, causing damage that stretched about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from Plainfield to Romeoville, mostly damaging trees.

Petr said the weather service planned to visit northwestern Indiana on Tuesday to determine if damage in the Hobart and South Haven areas was also caused by a tornado.

The weather service determined Monday that two EF1 tornadoes packing winds up to 100 mph (161 kph) struck northern Indiana’s St. Joseph and Steuben counties Sunday, damaging some barns and trees and destroying other exterior structures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John "Jack" Menard
Pima County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating missing hiker
Arizona DPS said Clifford James Johnson caused a fatal wrong-way crash on SR 90 near Sierra...
Sierra Vista man facing murder, DUI charges following wrong-way crash
Sahuarita police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911 or the SPD...
UPDATE: Tucson woman dies in shooting at Sahuarita home
The South Tucson Police Department said Aaron Eleando, 39, died after a shooting early Sunday,...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in South Tucson
The Walnut Fire sparked northeast of Benson on Sunday, June 20.
UPDATE: Walnut Fire northeast of Benson grows to 2,500 acres; I-10 rest stops closed in Texas Canyon

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 press briefing; 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten vaccine
A squid is shown at a lab in Honolulu on June 11, 2021. Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in...
NASA sends squid into space for research
The Horton Complex Fire, which started with a lightning strike June 16, is about 20 miles...
Horton Complex Fire burns more than 2,700 acres near Alpine
The Heavy Fire burns near Helvetia Mine on Wednesday, June 16.
UPDATE: Heavy Fire 75% contained, estimated at 104 acres in Santa Rita Mountains
Crews from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority work on the Telegraph Fire on Tuesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Telegraph Fire grows to more than 180,000 acres, 87% contained