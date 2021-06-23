Alamo Fire burns 7,500 acres along US-Mexico border west of Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wildfire along the international border with Mexico has burned about 7,500 acres as of Tuesday evening, June 22.

The Alamo Fire, which is burning uncontrolled west of Nogales, is fueled by short grass and brush. Its cause is yet to be determined. It began on Sunday, June 20.

About 90 people are fighting this fire. Burnout operations were completed in Walker, Peña Blanca, and Alamo canyons. On the west side, crews continued monitoring the fire spread occurring in Mexico that still threatens the US side adjacent to Summit Motorway. During the day, the fire crossed over to the US, and firefighters and air resources were able to stop the fire’s forward progress. Resources assigned include one crew, 10 engines, two helicopters, one dozer, one grader, two water tenders, and miscellaneous overhead.

In Mexico, resources assigned to the fire include 27 Sedena, 15 Conafor, and 18 Nogales Rural Brigade. They have started mop-up operations on the eastern portion of the fire in Mexico and are moving west to gain control of the fire’s edge. The fire resources from both countries are working together to contain the fire.

