Authorities investigating fatal shooting on Tucson’s west side

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Tucson’s west side early Tuesday, June 22.

The Tucson Police Department said Pablo Antonio Valenzuela, 46, was shot in the 1500 block of West Niagra Street.

Valenzuela died later at a local hospital.

The TPD said there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org. You can remain anonymous.

