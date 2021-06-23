Advertise
LIVE: Biden speaks at funeral for former Sen. John Warner

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:31 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - The funeral for former Virginia Sen. John Warner is being held Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral.

Warner died May 25 at the age of 94.

At least 60 current and former members of the Senate were expected to attend.

President Joe Biden is among the people speaking at the service.

Warner served in the Navy during World War II and the Marines in the Korean War.

He served as secretary of the Navy from 1972 to 1974.

He made waves in Hollywood when he became actress Elizabeth Taylor’s sixth husband in 1976.

They divorced in 1982.

The Republican served 30 years in the Senate, from 1979 until 2009, making him the second-longest serving senator in Virginia’s history.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

