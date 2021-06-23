Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal

The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. The...
The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. The second body was spotted just before 9 p.m. not far away.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of two young girls were found, hours apart, in a South Florida canal behind a condominium complex.

Investigators say they’re treating the case as a homicide.

The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday.

The second body was spotted just before 9 p.m. not far away. Police say the children are about the same age, between 10 and 13.

Police said late Tuesday that no parents had come forward to say their child was missing.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago says it’s “a very complicated case with a lot of moving parts.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John "Jack" Menard
UPDATE: Missing hiker found dead near Pima County campground
Smoke from the Walnut Fire cross I-10 near Texas Canyon on Tuesday, June 22.
UPDATE: Walnut Fire grows to 7,846 acres; I-10 remains open, evacuation orders remain
Arizona DPS said Carlos Bautista Madril, 42, was driving a stolen vehicle and likely was drunk...
UPDATE: Tucson man facing host of charges for wrong-way crash in stolen vehicle on Interstate 10
Arizona DPS said Clifford James Johnson caused a fatal wrong-way crash on SR 90 near Sierra...
Sierra Vista man facing murder, DUI charges following wrong-way crash
If you are a Tucson Water customer and live outside the city limits, your water bill is going up.
Tucson City Council approves controversial water rate increase

Latest News

A buried treasure, nearly 100 years old, is found in the Great Lakes.
Michigan diver finds 95-year-old message in bottle
FILE - In this March 2, 2018 file photo, televangelist Jim Bakker, right, walks with his wife...
Jim Bakker, his church settle lawsuit over COVID-19 claims
The Pinnacle Fire is burning in a remote area in the Santa Teresa Wilderness northeast of Tucson.
UPDATE: Containment of Pinnacle Fire remains at 42%; GO evacuation orders remain for Black Rock Road area
Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden speaks about his...
Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany
Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it