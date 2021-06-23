Advertise
Donation helps Tucson Airport’s military lounge ahead of reopening

Members of the Catalina Mountains Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars presented the...
Members of the Catalina Mountains Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars presented the TAA with a $2,500 check, which will ensure the lounge is fully stocked.(Tucson International Airport)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In 2020, the newly renovated military lounge at Tucson International had to close its doors.

As the Tucson Airport Authority prepares to reopen the lounge, community partners stepped up with generous donations.

Members of the Catalina Mountains Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars presented the TAA with a $2,500 check, which will ensure the lounge is fully stocked.

“The men and women who serve in our nations’ armed forces and put themselves in harm’s way to protect our liberty are very special to me, and it is our commitment to support them in any way we can,” said Danette Bewley, TAA President and CEO.

The donation sparks the renovation of the Military Lounge, and since then, the organization continues to support members of the military across Southern Arizona, and any who are traveling through Tucson International Airport.

