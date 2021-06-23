FACT FINDERS: When and how will the pandemic end?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When will the pandemic end and what does it look like? To begin to understand that, we first need to understand what a pandemic is.

The CDC says it “refers to an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people.”

With that in mind, even though we here in America might be noticing things getting better, other countries are not.

TMC’s Dr. Sean Elliott said if the coronavirus is active anywhere in the world, it can be reintroduced fast because it’s just a plane ride away.

”So, how do we call the pandemic completed? I think when we have a lot more vaccinations administered in under-resourced, under-privileged, countries and the case load or attack rate everywhere in the world is resembling what we currently are experiencing here in the states,” he said.

According to the World Health Organization, we have been in a pandemic for about 15 months now when it began in March 2020.

When will it be over? No one really knows, but Dr. Elliott believes we have a long way to go. He also believes it won’t end with a bang, but with a whimper, where we gradually see cases decline.

