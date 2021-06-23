FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Moisture increase brings a 40% chance for showers and storms Wednesday with scattered storms possible from Tucson to the east. Daytime temps stay at or just below normal Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer and drier air moves in Friday and Saturday. We’ll get another shot at rain early next week!

WEDNESDAY: 40% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 99.

TONIGHT: 20% chance of rain. Partly to mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: 10% storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 102.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 105.

SUNDAY: 20% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 107.

MONDAY: 40% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 106.

TUESDAY: 30% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 102.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.