Mayor Regina Romero applauds passage of city budget for 2021-2022 fiscal year

Tucson’s Mayor and Council unanimously voted to approve the City of Tucson’s Fiscal Year 21/22 budget, which will take effect on July 1 through June 30, 2022.(Regina Romero)
By Chayanne Moreno
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s Mayor and Council unanimously voted to approve the City of Tucson’s Fiscal Year 21/22 budget, which will take effect on July 1 through June 30, 2022.

Following the vote, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero released the following statement:

“The pandemic tested our limits - but we have proven our resilience, and are prepared to springboard into our economic recovery,” Romero said. “The approved budget represents a significant step forward in improving core services and quality of life for Tucsonans by supporting our economic recovery, investing in new strategies to promote community safety, and doubling the amount we are investing in local road repairs.”

“Importantly, we are taking steps to ensure equity in the delivery of all city services through the Office of Equity. We are also making a historic and much-needed investment in our workforce that will enhance employee recruitment and retention, and save taxpayers the costs associated with high turnover and worker re-training.”

“The approved budget is fiscally sound and balanced. This is a testament to the diligent efforts by city staff and Mayor and Council to navigate our city through such unprecedented times.”

City Manager Michael J. Ortega also expressed his appreciation for the Mayor and Council’s dedication and work to create the budget.

“Mayor and Council’s leadership on this budget demonstrates their commitment to putting the City of Tucson in a strong financial position for the upcoming fiscal year and well into the future,” Ortega said.

Notable items in the budget include:

  • $14 million for additional funding to fix local, neighborhood roads
  • $33.5 million to bring all city employees up to market-rate compensation levels
  • $816,000 for additional small business navigators
  • $500,000 to staff the newly established Office of Equity
  • $5.1 million for Community Safety Program (CSP)

