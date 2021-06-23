Advertise
Pima County approves $3.25 million in community development, emergency grants

The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved to spend more than $3 million in Community Development Block Grants and $250,000 on Emergency Solution Grants.(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved to spend more than $3 million in Community Development Block Grants and $250,000 on Emergency Solution Grants.

The funding comes from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to county, the programs are intended to benefit low-income, homeless and certain special needs individuals.

The development grants will be used for everything from sustainable agriculture education in Ajo to crime prevention in South Tucson.

The Emergency Solutions Grants will be used to provide emergency shelters for families and prevent homelessness.

Among the programs receiving funds are the YWCA of Southern Arizona, the Southwest Fair Housing Council, SER Jobs for Progress and Habitat for Humanity Tucson.

Among the recipients of the Emergency Solutions Grants are Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse, the Primavera Foundation and the Sister Jose Women’s Center.

The complete list of grant recipients can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

