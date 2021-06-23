Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pima County may take city to court over differential water rates

By Bud Foster
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors released a confidential legal opinion from the county attorney Tuesday, June 22. It outlines the ways the proposed differential water rate increase may be legally challenged by the county and whether the process used by the city of Tucson violated of state law.

Tucson Water is proposing to increase rates of up to 40% for people who live in unincorporated areas but use Tucson city water.

According to the opinion, which was released just hours before the city was set to vote whether to raise the rates, the city has a legal right to raise the water rates but they must be “just and reasonable.”

In the five-page legal opinion, it claims charging people in unincorporated Pima County more than city residents may be a violation of the “equal protection clause” of the Arizona Constitution. It also claims it would discriminate among customers who live close to one another but are on opposite sides of the judicial boundary.

All of this may be moot if in fact, the city decides not to raise the rates or it decides to put the issue off for a later date.

Whether the county would go ahead with a legal challenge has not been decided yet. The only thing that is obvious is the county released this legal opinion as a show of possible intent just before the city makes its decision.

Whether the city has seen the opinion yet won’t be known for a few hours, but it has been called a divisive issue.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walnut Fire sparked northeast of Benson on Sunday, June 20.
BREAKING: Interstate 10 reopens near Dragoon, several evacuations ordered due to Walnut Fire
John "Jack" Menard
UPDATE: Missing hiker found dead near Pima County campground
Arizona DPS said Carlos Bautista Madril, 42, was driving a stolen vehicle and likely was drunk...
UPDATE: Tucson man facing host of charges for wrong-way crash in stolen vehicle on Interstate 10
Arizona DPS said Clifford James Johnson caused a fatal wrong-way crash on SR 90 near Sierra...
Sierra Vista man facing murder, DUI charges following wrong-way crash
Sahuarita police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911 or the SPD...
UPDATE: Tucson woman dies in shooting at Sahuarita home

Latest News

The Walnut Fire sparked northeast of Benson on Sunday, June 20.
UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopens near Dragoon, several evacuations ordered due to Walnut Fire
Pima County may take the city of Tucson to court over a proposal to charge residents outside...
Pima County may take city to court over differential water rates
Evacuations ordered in Dragoon due to Walnut Fire
Evacuations ordered in Dragoon due to Walnut Fire
Police said several shots were fired at the scene near Country Club Road and Blacklidge Drive...
UPDATE: Police identify victim in deadly midtown shooting near Country Club Road, Blacklidge Drive