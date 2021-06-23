Pima County may take city to court over differential water rates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors released a confidential legal opinion from the county attorney Tuesday, June 22. It outlines the ways the proposed differential water rate increase may be legally challenged by the county and whether the process used by the city of Tucson violated of state law.

Tucson Water is proposing to increase rates of up to 40% for people who live in unincorporated areas but use Tucson city water.

According to the opinion, which was released just hours before the city was set to vote whether to raise the rates, the city has a legal right to raise the water rates but they must be “just and reasonable.”

In the five-page legal opinion, it claims charging people in unincorporated Pima County more than city residents may be a violation of the “equal protection clause” of the Arizona Constitution. It also claims it would discriminate among customers who live close to one another but are on opposite sides of the judicial boundary.

All of this may be moot if in fact, the city decides not to raise the rates or it decides to put the issue off for a later date.

Whether the county would go ahead with a legal challenge has not been decided yet. The only thing that is obvious is the county released this legal opinion as a show of possible intent just before the city makes its decision.

Whether the city has seen the opinion yet won’t be known for a few hours, but it has been called a divisive issue.

