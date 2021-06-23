Pima County to offer summer youth program at community centers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation will soon offer a summer youth program at several community centers next month from July 6-29.

The program will be offered at Catalina Community Center, Drexel Heights Community Center, Ellie Towne Flowing Well Community Center, Littletown Community Center, and Robles Ranch Community Centers from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Online registration opens at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23. To register, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/nrpr .

In addition, Arivaca Community Center will offer a half-day youth program from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Registration for this program is in-person only and opens at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

The curbside pickup program for senior meals will continue for registered participants at Picture Rocks Community Center.

The public access computer lab and library are available by appointment.

You can find more information about NRPR by visiting www.pima.gov/nrpr .

