Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pima County to offer summer youth program at community centers

Pima County Parks and Rec is offering summer youth programs at several community centers from...
Pima County Parks and Rec is offering summer youth programs at several community centers from July 6-29.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation will soon offer a summer youth program at several community centers next month from July 6-29.

The program will be offered at Catalina Community Center, Drexel Heights Community Center, Ellie Towne Flowing Well Community Center, Littletown Community Center, and Robles Ranch Community Centers from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Online registration opens at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23. To register, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/nrpr.

In addition, Arivaca Community Center will offer a half-day youth program from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Registration for this program is in-person only and opens at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

The curbside pickup program for senior meals will continue for registered participants at Picture Rocks Community Center.

The public access computer lab and library are available by appointment.

You can find more information about NRPR by visiting www.pima.gov/nrpr.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walnut Fire sparked northeast of Benson on Sunday, June 20.
BREAKING: Interstate 10 reopens near Dragoon, several evacuations ordered due to Walnut Fire
John "Jack" Menard
UPDATE: Missing hiker found dead near Pima County campground
Arizona DPS said Carlos Bautista Madril, 42, was driving a stolen vehicle and likely was drunk...
UPDATE: Tucson man facing host of charges for wrong-way crash in stolen vehicle on Interstate 10
Arizona DPS said Clifford James Johnson caused a fatal wrong-way crash on SR 90 near Sierra...
Sierra Vista man facing murder, DUI charges following wrong-way crash
Sahuarita police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911 or the SPD...
UPDATE: Tucson woman dies in shooting at Sahuarita home

Latest News

Pima County may take the city of Tucson to court over a proposal to charge residents outside...
Pima County may take city to court over differential water rates
Pima County may take the city of Tucson to court over a proposal to charge residents outside...
Pima County may take city to court over differential water rates
Tucson Fireworks to return
‘A’ Mountain Fireworks Celebration to go on this year for Fourth of July
The Coronado National Forest will remain open as others in the state close due to the wildfire...
Coronado National Forest remains open while others close due to wildfire danger