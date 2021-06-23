Advertise
Pima County offering financial assistance for children to attend preschool

The Pima Early Education Program Scholarships, or PEEPs, are meant to help economically disadvantaged families, according to the county.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County families may qualify to receive financial assistance to send their children to preschool.

In May, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to allocate up to $10 million in county funds and $3 million from cities, towns and other partners.

On Tuesday, June 22, the board voted 3-2 to approve the funding.

To qualify for financial assistance, a family must have a household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

The scholarships are available for children ages 3 to 5 who are not yet in kindergarten.

For more information, call Child Care Resource and Referral’s Child Care Information Line at 1-800-308-9000 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

You may also conduct an online search via CCR&R’s website at www.azccrr.com

