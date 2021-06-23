Advertise
Report: Suns star Chris Paul returning from COVID-19 health, safety protocols

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (right) has played a large leadership role with the team and will...
A Yahoo Sports report said Chris Paul, shown here in a file photo, took the final step to clearing the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols by passing a cardio exam Wednesday morning, June 23.(Cronkite News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Point guard Chris Paul plans to return to the Phoenix Suns in time for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, according to Yahoo Sports.

Paul has been sidelined since June 16, just after the Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in the second round because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Paul has been quarantining ever since testing positive last week despite having been vaccinated.

Despite his absence, Phoenix holds a two-game lead in the best-of-seven series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Citing league sources, the Yahoo Sports report said Paul took the final step to clearing the protocols by passing a cardio exam Wednesday morning, June 23. Read the entire Yahoo Sports article HERE.

The Suns travel to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4 on Thursday and Saturday.

