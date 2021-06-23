Report: Suns star Chris Paul returning from COVID-19 health, safety protocols

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Point guard Chris Paul plans to return to the Phoenix Suns in time for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, according to Yahoo Sports.

Paul has been sidelined since June 16, just after the Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in the second round because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Paul has been quarantining ever since testing positive last week despite having been vaccinated.

Despite his absence, Phoenix holds a two-game lead in the best-of-seven series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Citing league sources, the Yahoo Sports report said Paul took the final step to clearing the protocols by passing a cardio exam Wednesday morning, June 23. Read the entire Yahoo Sports article HERE.

The Suns travel to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4 on Thursday and Saturday.

