Sinema: Cindy McCain is ‘terrific choice’ to serve as Ambassador to U.N. food agency

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Joe Biden is nominating Cindy McCain to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. It’s one of 17 nominations announced Wednesday that included major diplomatic and arts assignments. McCain is the widow of Arizona Sen. John McCain. She broke with Republicans and endorsed Biden for president. This made her a key surrogate for the Democrat after years of attacks by Donald Trump on her husband. McCain is the chair and director of the Hensley Beverage Company, a Phoenix-based distributor of beer, wine, spirits and nonalcoholic drinks.

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema released the following statement of Cindy McCain as America’s Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture:

“Cindy McCain is a demonstrated humanitarian, civic leader, and a terrific choice to represent America’s work with the United Nations combatting famine and hunger crisis around the world. As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Cindy’s leadership will prove even more important to the world’s vulnerable populations. I look forward to supporting her nomination, and I know she will make Arizona - and America - proud.”

McCain responded to Sinema in a tweet:

Thank you for your kind words. https://t.co/IzyY5TiXYv — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) June 23, 2021

