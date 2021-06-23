UPDATE: Missing hiker found dead near Pima County campground

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A hiker who was reported missing in Pima County has been found dead.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said John “Jack” Menard, 71, was found dead near the Gordon Hirabayashi Campground , which is about 18 miles south of Mount Lemmon.

“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department extends our deepest sympathies to the Menard family on the loss of their loved one,” the PCSD said in a news release.

Menard was reported missing June 20 when he failed to show up at the campground.

An extensive three-day search started involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue, Pima County Sheriff’s Department Air Unit, Pima Regional resources, Park Enforcement Search & Rescue, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

