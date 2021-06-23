Suns sink Clippers with buzzer-beating dunk to take 2-0 series lead

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Don’t count out the Suns, ever.

With less than a second to go Tuesday night, Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton caught an alley-oop pass and dunked it to give the Suns a 104-103 win over the Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

🚨DEANDRE AYTON FOR THE WIN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3Gj4X9wHFw — Rival Bets (@rival_bets) June 23, 2021

Both teams were without their stars again but for the second straight game, the Suns got it done.

To go along with his winning dunk, Ayton posted a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds while Cameron Payne scored a game-high 29 points.

Paul George scored 26 points and added six rebounds and six assists to lead Los Angeles. But George did miss two free throws in the last minute.

Devin Booker and Patrick Beverley appeared to bump heads on this play.



Both players went back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/cygqWXSmMg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2021

Devin Booker, who had a triple-double in the Suns’ Game 1 win Sunday night , had 20 points Tuesday. He missed some of the second half after colliding with LA’s Pat Beverly. Both had bloodied noses and ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth said Booker got two stitches.

Reggie Jackson had 19 points and Ivica Zubac added 14 points and 11 rebounds for LA.

The Suns were without veteran leader Chris Paul for the second straight game. Paul missed due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Clippers’ standout Kawhi Leonard, sidelined with a knee injury, was also out again.

No word on if Paul or Leonard will play in Game 3, which is set for Thursday in Los Angeles.

The way the bench and other stars have been playing, the Suns will be good either way.

