Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

2-alarm fire at Tucson apartment complex displaces 48 people

An apartment fire in the 400 block of East 28th Street in Tucson caused 48 people to be...
An apartment fire in the 400 block of East 28th Street in Tucson caused 48 people to be displaced on Thursday, June 24.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern AZ Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting 48 people who were displaced by an early-morning fire at a Tucson apartment complex.

The two-alarm fire happened in the 400 block of E. 28th Street at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 24.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you are a Tucson Water customer and live outside the city limits, your water bill is going up.
Tucson City Council approves controversial water rate increase
The Tucson Police Department said Pablo Antonio Valenzuela, 46, died after he was shot in the...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting on Tucson’s west side
Smoke from the Walnut Fire cross I-10 near Texas Canyon on Tuesday, June 22.
UPDATE: Walnut Fire grows to 8,572 acres; I-10 remains open, evacuation orders lowered to ‘SET’
John "Jack" Menard
UPDATE: Missing hiker found dead near Pima County campground
The Tucson Police Department said Pedro Gonzalez, 77, was last seen late Tuesday, June 23.
Authorities looking for missing Tucson man

Latest News

The Horton Complex Fire, which started with a lightning strike June 16, is about 20 miles...
UPDATE: Rain helps firefighters make gains on Horton Complex Fire, now 6 percent contained at 4,500 near Alpine
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
The lightning-caused Backbone Fire is burning about 12 miles west of Pine, Arizona.
UPDATE: Backbone Fire near Pine grows to more than 40,500 acres with 1% containment
Super fan Maria Brown will always be a part of the Wildcat baseball family.
Arizona baseball parents help super fan make it to College World Series