2-alarm fire at Tucson apartment complex displaces 48 people

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern AZ Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting 48 people who were displaced by an early-morning fire at a Tucson apartment complex.

The two-alarm fire happened in the 400 block of E. 28th Street at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 24.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

