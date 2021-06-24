2-alarm fire at Tucson apartment complex displaces 48 people
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern AZ Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting 48 people who were displaced by an early-morning fire at a Tucson apartment complex.
The two-alarm fire happened in the 400 block of E. 28th Street at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 24.
One firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.
Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.