Arizona baseball parents help super fan make it to College World Series

Maria Brown is now a part of the Wildcat Baseball family
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Calling Maria Brown a super fan is an understatement

At this point, she’s a part of the Wildcat family.

When some parents of baseball players found out Brown wasn’t going to be able to go to Omaha, they had to do something.

“I still pinch myself I can’t believe this happened,” said Brown, a season-ticket holder.

The group paid for Brown and her daughter to go to the College World Series.

“They said I need to be here, that it was important to the boys,” Brown said. “To me, they’re like my children.”

Maria has been sitting in the same seat — right behind the Wildcats’ dugout — for the last seven seasons.

“Year after year, I always yell let’s put a quarter in the merry-go-round,” Brown said.

For every run the Wildcats score, Brown drops a quarter into her jar.

She brought that jar to Omaha. She had so many quarters in her bag, TSA pulled it for a security check as she was leaving Tucson.

“This year we’re up to 320 quarters for all the runs they’ve scored at Hi-Corbett,’ Brown said.

No matter how many quarters she ends up with or how the Wildcats’ season ends, her message to her boys is clear.

“Bear Down and get the job done,” she said.

