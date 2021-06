TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a Tucson man who was last seen late Tuesday, June 22.

The Tucson Police Department said Pedro Gonzalez, 77, was driving a silver 2019 Honda Civic with Arizona license plate CSJ4852.

The 5-foot-7, 155-pound Gonzalez has a beard.

If you see him, please call 911.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.