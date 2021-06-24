DECLASSIFIED: Experienced government investigator explains UFO mystery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new report to Congress addresses the issue of safety in our skies.

The long-awaited report is expected to be released to the public in the coming days, maybe as early as Friday, June 25.

Several recent sightings of UFOs by U.S. Navy personnel triggered a formal investigation by the Pentagon.

Elected officials and the general public have the same questions -- are they drones, aliens from another planet? Are they a threat to our safety?

Nick Pope was a UFO investigator for the British Ministry of Defence in the early 1990s. He said these sightings are nothing new, but should be a global concern.

Pope gave KOLD News 13 exclusive insight into his experiences with Unidentified Aerial Phenomena in England.

