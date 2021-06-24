Fact Finders: CDC meeting on Myocarditis and the COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Are the MRNA vaccines safe for young people? The CDC met Wednesday to have that discussion, since there have been reports of heart issues in some young people after receiving the shot.

No votes were scheduled for Wednesday. It was just a discussion. Specifically, they were looking into myocarditis and pericarditis, the inflammation of the heart muscle and tissue around the heart.

They are saying with Pfizer and Moderna, they are seeing rare but higher than expected reports of these heart issues in teens and young adults. So, they wanted to know what is the risks are versus the benefit. They said the benefits clearly outweigh the risks for teens and young adults. They acknowledge there is limited data on this so they will continue to collect it and analyze it.

As for the FDA, it plans to add a warning to these MRNA vaccines for COVID-19 saying there is a risk of myocarditis and pericarditis. Researchers have found so far these cases are rare and mild and most are resolved quickly.

When it comes to myocarditis cases in Arizona, the Arizona Department of Health Services says Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) keeps track. The state health department says according to VAERS, there were five reports of myocarditis in our state and two reports of possible myocarditis from December 11 through June 11.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.