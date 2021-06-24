Father of Arizona Wildcat standout Kobe Kato takes his first ever road trip

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Wildcats’ road to the College World Series was long but, for a couple of team dads, the road was quite literally long as they road-tripped from Arizona to Nebraska.

“I keep joking with Tom it’s like the Nationals Lampoon’s Cacation,” said Ryan Kato, father of Arizona second baseman Kobe Kato

Ryan joined Tom Paugh, father of Blake Paugh, for the 21-hour drive.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be able to do something like that,” Kato said.

Kato is from Hawaii and road trips don’t exist there.

“You drive 15 minutes in any direction and you’re done, you’ve reached the ocean,” he said.

This past weekend, Kato and Paugh drove over 1,300 miles in 21 hours to watch their sons play.

“For me being able to go to seven states in one day was an amazing experience,” Kato said.

Ryan documented the trip in photos as they crossed state lines, they traveled through Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Iowa before reaching Nebraska.

Though, Kato said wildlife stole the show.

“I saw a deer, I saw an antelope, I saw a possum,” Kato said. “We almost ran over a coyote. The coyote was in the middle of the highway eating road kill and we were coming down. I just saw the whites of his eyes. We missed it by this much, this is something in Hawaii we only see in movies.”

