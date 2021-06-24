Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend warmup!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry westerly winds begins today and stick around through Sunday. This leads to drier air and warmer temperatures. No record heat this round! A more favorable monsoon flow will usher in deep moisture Sunday night through next week. This will lead to daily shower and storm chances through the start of July.

THURSDAY: 10% chance of storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 100.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 102.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 104.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 107.

MONDAY: 30% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 104.

TUESDAY: 40% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

WEDNESDAY: 50% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

