Former Arizona baseball bus driver road trips to watch team play in College World Series

Don Fischer said he knows the team will be back playing in Omaha next year
A super fan remembers the good times
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:26 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After losing two games in a row at the College World Series for the first time since 1985, Arizona Wildcat baseball fans are choosing to remember the good times.

Wildcat fans said the team has nothing to hang its heads about. The team’s former bus driver said they brought plenty of smiles this season.

“I’m a super fan, probably have been since 2006,” said Don Fischer, a University of Arizona season-ticket holder.

Don Fischer is more than a fan, he drove the team bus for years.

“They were requesting me whenever they did a road trip,” Fischer said. “I was just thoroughly enthralled in the whole thing, I just loved it.”

Fischer said he felt like more than “just a bus driver” because the team appreciated his contributions and made him feel like he was an integral part of the Arizona Baseball family.

“They treated me just as though I was a part of the team,” Fischer said.

He said players like Donta Willaims and Ryan Holgate went out of their way to talk with him.

And he said it’s the way the players made him feel that makes him enjoy these games so much. It is also part of the reason he made the trek to Omaha

He said even though he didn’t see any Wildcat wins in the College World Series this year, he’s not worried because he knows the team will be back.

“We’ll see you next year here,” Fischer said. “We have a lot of returning players and I’m looking forward to being here again next year so bring it on.”

Arizona’s starting lineup was composed in part of six sophomores and two freshmen.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

