Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

HEAT DANGER: Vine ‘spontaneously combusts’, threatens home

By Hannah Tiede
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A Tucson family is reminding the public how dangerous these dry, hot conditions can be after a backyard plant caught fire and nearly destroyed their home.

Diana Knoepfle says it happened last week while her husband was barbequing.

“At the time we had a very old cat’s claw vine along the entire length of my garden wall,” she said. “There were a lot of dry leaves under all of the greenery that we were unaware of. I believe it was 108, 110 [degrees] that day. The heat from the grill - even though [the grill and the vine] were a certain distance away from each other - the heat combined to just spontaneously combust all the dry leaves that were under the vine.”

It’s something wildland firefighter, Captain Justin Keith, says can happen in a split second.

“Until we get this monsoon moisture, a lot of your house plants and decorative plants are really needing that moisture,” he said. “So, they can be extremely dry even though they might look green on the outside. Everything has its own ‘auto ignition temperature’ is what it’s called. Radiant heat from a fire source, even though it’s not directly impinging on that plant, can cause the plant to auto ignite.”

Knoepfle says her husband’s quick thinking saved their house from burning down. He grabbed a nearby hose and fought the flames until Tucson Fire Department crews arrived.

“It’s something that people don’t think about, let alone myself. I’m the head of a gardening group on Facebook and it’s something no one has talked about,” she said. “It could have been an absolute disaster! It wasn’t and I am thankful for that.”

Capt. Keith says there are some steps homeowners can take to prevent a similar situation:

-trim vines and overgrown mesquite

-clear out all dead underbrush and leaf litter from your yard

-bring landscaping debris to the landfill (it’s illegal to burn it in your yard)

-make sure there are no artificial heat sources near plants

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John "Jack" Menard
UPDATE: Missing hiker found dead near Pima County campground
Smoke from the Walnut Fire cross I-10 near Texas Canyon on Tuesday, June 22.
UPDATE: Walnut Fire grows to 8,572 acres; I-10 remains open, evacuation orders lowered to “SET”
Arizona DPS said Carlos Bautista Madril, 42, was driving a stolen vehicle and likely was drunk...
UPDATE: Tucson man facing host of charges for wrong-way crash in stolen vehicle on Interstate 10
If you are a Tucson Water customer and live outside the city limits, your water bill is going up.
Tucson City Council approves controversial water rate increase
The Tucson Police Department said Pablo Antonio Valenzuela, 46, died after he was shot in the...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting on Tucson’s west side

Latest News

In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, waves...
Biden nominates Cindy McCain to UN food and agriculture post
Pima County make seek legal action against the city of Tucson over an increase in water rates...
Pima County may seek legal action over Tucson’s differential water rates
The Tucson Police Department said Pedro Gonzalez, 77, was last seen late Tuesday, June 23.
Authorities looking for missing Tucson man
FILE - In this May 25, 2021, file photo, a man walks by the entrance for Ohio's COVID-19 mass...
Ohio ends incentive lottery with mixed vaccination results