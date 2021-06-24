HEAT DANGER: Vine ‘spontaneously combusts’, threatens home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A Tucson family is reminding the public how dangerous these dry, hot conditions can be after a backyard plant caught fire and nearly destroyed their home.

Diana Knoepfle says it happened last week while her husband was barbequing.

“At the time we had a very old cat’s claw vine along the entire length of my garden wall,” she said. “There were a lot of dry leaves under all of the greenery that we were unaware of. I believe it was 108, 110 [degrees] that day. The heat from the grill - even though [the grill and the vine] were a certain distance away from each other - the heat combined to just spontaneously combust all the dry leaves that were under the vine.”

It’s something wildland firefighter, Captain Justin Keith, says can happen in a split second.

“Until we get this monsoon moisture, a lot of your house plants and decorative plants are really needing that moisture,” he said. “So, they can be extremely dry even though they might look green on the outside. Everything has its own ‘auto ignition temperature’ is what it’s called. Radiant heat from a fire source, even though it’s not directly impinging on that plant, can cause the plant to auto ignite.”

Knoepfle says her husband’s quick thinking saved their house from burning down. He grabbed a nearby hose and fought the flames until Tucson Fire Department crews arrived.

“It’s something that people don’t think about, let alone myself. I’m the head of a gardening group on Facebook and it’s something no one has talked about,” she said. “It could have been an absolute disaster! It wasn’t and I am thankful for that.”

Capt. Keith says there are some steps homeowners can take to prevent a similar situation:

-trim vines and overgrown mesquite

-clear out all dead underbrush and leaf litter from your yard

-bring landscaping debris to the landfill (it’s illegal to burn it in your yard)

-make sure there are no artificial heat sources near plants

