Marana Police K-9 “Atlas” dies on the job

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Marana Police Department announced one of its K-9 officers has passed away.

The PD says K-9 Officer Atlas died while on duty last night. No other details have been released on the cause.

Atlas was ceremoniously escorted to Pima Animal Care Center by MPD and TPD.

The Department asks that the public please keep Officer Barton, his family, and the K-9 officers in your thoughts during this difficult time.

“We will miss you Atlas! Thank you for your service.,” said the Department in a statement.

