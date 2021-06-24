Marijuana products recalled because of possible salmonella or mold
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marijuana dispensaries are voluntarily recalling some marijuana products because of possible salmonella or aspergillus contamination. The lot numbers and product names are listed in the Wednesday, June 23, news release below.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of this possible contamination.
News release
Voluntary Recall of Certain Marijuana Products Due to Possible Salmonella or Aspergillus Contamination
PHOENIX — Multiple Arizona marijuana establishments and dispensaries are initiating a voluntary recall of specific marijuana products due to possible contamination with Salmonella or Aspergillus. See below for a table with the product, lot numbers, product names it was sold under, and the possible contaminant.
The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is advising purchasers to dispose of the products described in the table below, which were found in laboratory tests to be positive for Salmonella or Aspergillus.
To date, no illnesses have been reported. This announcement is being made out of an abundance of caution. Patients who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them and should dispose of them. If you have already consumed any of the products and have any of the symptoms described below, please contact your healthcare provider or seek emergency care in the event of an emergency.
The ADHS laboratory auditors determined during routine inspection of an independent third-party laboratory that marijuana samples that tested positive for Salmonella were reported to dispensaries and marijuana establishments as free of contaminants. In addition, marijuana samples that tested positive for Aspergillus were reported to dispensaries and marijuana establishments as free of contaminants.
Once ADHS discovered the positive test results, the establishments involved were notified and took immediate action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products.
Consumers with any questions may contact the establishment or dispensary they purchased any of the products on the list below.
SYMPTOMS
Salmonella: Symptoms from ingesting salmonella usually start within 6 hours–6 days after infection and last 4–7 days. Ingestion can happen inadvertently after handling Salmonella-contaminated products. Symptoms include:
- Diarrhea (that can be bloody)
- Fever
- Stomach cramps
- Some people may also have nausea, vomiting, or a headache.
https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/general/salmonella-symptoms.html
Aspergillus: Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions or infection, usually in people already sick with something else. Symptoms range from asthma or cold-like symptoms to fever and chest pain among many others. A full list of symptoms can be found on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website: https://www.cdc.gov/fungal/diseases/aspergillosis/symptoms.html
PRODUCTS
|Brand Name
|Product Name
|Batch
|Product Type
|Implicated Contaminant
|Harvest Platinum
|14g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Glazed Apricot Gelato)
|CVGH210406HB
|Plant, Trim
|Salmonella
|Harvest Platinum
|14g Pre Pack Sativa Flower (Tiger Haze)
|CVGH210406HM (L)
|Plant, Trim
|Aspergillus
|Modern Flower
|3.5g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Orange Acai)
|CVGH2104210HI
|Plant, Flower - Cured, Greenhouse
|Aspergillus sp.
|Sol Flower Dispensaries and Establishments
|Tahiti Lime
|0121TILM.33.WT
|Plant, Flower - Cured
|Aspergillus sp.
|EHF (Elephant Head Farms)
|HAT Trick #17 Flower
|030821F1H12
|Plant, Flower - Cured
|Salmonella
|Mohave Cannabis
|Preroll
|LAB #454 PR
|Plant, Preroll, Indoor
|Salmonella
|Tru Infusion Flower
|Caked Up Cherries
|0326R12CUC
|Plant, Flower - Cured indoor
|Aspergillus sp.
|The Pharm
|Chemistry #1 (HD 3/24/21)
|Chemistry #1 1 B15B.R1-10
|Plant, Flower - Cured, Greenhouse
|Aspergillus sp.
