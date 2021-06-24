Advertise
Marijuana products recalled because of possible salmonella or mold

The Arizona Department of Health Services is advising people to dispose of the products...
The Arizona Department of Health Services is advising people to dispose of the products described in the table accompanying this report.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marijuana dispensaries are voluntarily recalling some marijuana products because of possible salmonella or aspergillus contamination. The lot numbers and product names are listed in the Wednesday, June 23, news release below.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of this possible contamination.

News release

Voluntary Recall of Certain Marijuana Products Due to Possible Salmonella or Aspergillus Contamination

PHOENIX —  Multiple Arizona marijuana establishments and dispensaries are initiating a voluntary recall of specific marijuana products due to possible contamination with Salmonella or Aspergillus. See below for a table with the product, lot numbers, product names it was sold under, and the possible contaminant.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is advising purchasers to dispose of the products described in the table below, which were found in laboratory tests to be positive for Salmonella or Aspergillus.

To date, no illnesses have been reported. This announcement is being made out of an abundance of caution. Patients who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them and should dispose of them. If you have already consumed any of the products and have any of the symptoms described below, please contact your healthcare provider or seek emergency care in the event of an emergency.

The ADHS laboratory auditors determined during routine inspection of an independent third-party laboratory that marijuana samples that tested positive for Salmonella were reported to dispensaries and marijuana establishments as free of contaminants. In addition, marijuana samples that tested positive for Aspergillus were reported to dispensaries and marijuana establishments as free of contaminants.

Once ADHS discovered the positive test results, the establishments involved were notified and took immediate action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products.

Consumers with any questions may contact the establishment or dispensary they purchased any of the products on the list below.

SYMPTOMS

Salmonella: Symptoms from ingesting salmonella usually start within 6 hours–6 days after infection and last 4–7 days. Ingestion can happen inadvertently after handling Salmonella-contaminated products. Symptoms include:

  • Diarrhea (that can be bloody)
  • Fever
  • Stomach cramps
  • Some people may also have nausea, vomiting, or a headache.

https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/general/salmonella-symptoms.html

Aspergillus: Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions or infection, usually in people already sick with something else. Symptoms range from asthma or cold-like symptoms to fever and chest pain among many others. A full list of symptoms can be found on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website: https://www.cdc.gov/fungal/diseases/aspergillosis/symptoms.html

PRODUCTS

Brand NameProduct NameBatchProduct TypeImplicated Contaminant
Harvest Platinum14g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Glazed Apricot Gelato)CVGH210406HBPlant, TrimSalmonella
Harvest Platinum14g Pre Pack Sativa Flower (Tiger Haze)CVGH210406HM (L)Plant, TrimAspergillus
Modern Flower3.5g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Orange Acai)CVGH2104210HIPlant, Flower - Cured, GreenhouseAspergillus sp.
Sol Flower Dispensaries and EstablishmentsTahiti Lime0121TILM.33.WTPlant, Flower - CuredAspergillus sp.
EHF (Elephant Head Farms)HAT Trick #17 Flower030821F1H12Plant, Flower - CuredSalmonella
Mohave CannabisPrerollLAB #454 PRPlant, Preroll, IndoorSalmonella
Tru Infusion FlowerCaked Up Cherries0326R12CUCPlant, Flower - Cured indoorAspergillus sp.
The PharmChemistry #1 (HD 3/24/21)Chemistry #1 1 B15B.R1-10Plant, Flower - Cured, GreenhouseAspergillus sp.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

