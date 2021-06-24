Motivational Mondays: Staying motivated while on your fitness journey

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In our first Motivational Mondays, KOLD talked about staying inspired while on your fitness journey.

Head Coach Megan Davy with Orangetheory Fitness in Marana explains the first step in working out stems from how you are motivated.

“Intrinsic is someone who is motivated internally and extrinsic needs a little help from an accountability partner or a coach to help them get started,” Coach Megan said.

If you are extrinsically motivated, it turns out there are benefits to working out with other people or even a coach.

“The energy is there, the excitement, working out doesn’t seem like a drag,” Coach Megan said. “It’s fun and something you can give yourself for that hour or so.”

Even if you are able to work out and visit the gym by yourself, there are still several ways you can benefit from working out with a coach.

“Our coaches are certified and we want to lead you safely through a workout,” Coach Megan said. “But, we also want to push you so you are not plateauing. We want to make sure you are reaching your fitness goals and continuing to see that progress.”

Coaches also help ensure you are doing common exercises like squats correctly. Exercises performed incorrectly can result in an injury or delay your desired result.

Either way, if you start to get discouraged, one thing you can do.

“Throw that scale-out, there is so much that is happening in your body that a scale is not telling you,” Coach Megan said. “That number might stay the same, but you might be losing body fat, building muscle and your clothes might be fitting better.”

If you are interested in joining Orangetheory Fitness, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.