Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed, authorities say

Authorities in Miami Beach, Florida, responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday...
Authorities in Miami Beach, Florida, responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:34 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Florida responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

The building is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, near Miami.

More than 80 fire rescue units, Technical Rescue Teams and municipal fire departments are on the scene, fire rescue officials said.

Miami Beach police are also assisting.

It is unclear what caused the collapse.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you are a Tucson Water customer and live outside the city limits, your water bill is going up.
Tucson City Council approves controversial water rate increase
The Tucson Police Department said Pablo Antonio Valenzuela, 46, died after he was shot in the...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting on Tucson’s west side
Smoke from the Walnut Fire cross I-10 near Texas Canyon on Tuesday, June 22.
UPDATE: Walnut Fire grows to 8,572 acres; I-10 remains open, evacuation orders lowered to “SET”
John "Jack" Menard
UPDATE: Missing hiker found dead near Pima County campground
Arizona DPS said Carlos Bautista Madril, 42, was driving a stolen vehicle and likely was drunk...
UPDATE: Tucson man facing host of charges for wrong-way crash in stolen vehicle on Interstate 10

Latest News

In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing.
Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
What should I know about the delta variant?
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk