Senior claims yearbook photo was omitted due to pride flag

By KRDO staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - “I had my pride flag on my shoulders, and I was wearing my crop top and my jeans. I didn’t think it was going to be too big of a problem,” Laney Sorensen said.

But the photo Sorensen wanted to use for her senior year photo was replaced. Sorensen says no one at Swallows Charter Academy told her about the photo change and she didn’t know until she opened up her yearbook.

“I am a proud queer woman, and I am, to my knowledge, one of Swallows’ only openly LGBT students and no one has really ever had a problem with that. So, I thought me having my flag wouldn’t be a problem,” she said.

According to the school, the flag wasn’t the problem. It was the crop top.

Yearbook rules state that appropriate dress is required, and yearbook staff reserves the right to remove photos they deem inappropriate.

The school says that’s why they chose not to use the Sorensen’s photo, but the recent graduate doesn’t believe that.

“There were two or three photos had female classmates in dress code violating clothing, but they decided to keep those in and not mine,” she said. “I genuinely think it was because of the pride flag.”

In an email to KRDO, Swallows Charter Academy’s executive director said:

“I greatly regret that we were not able to handle our concerns with Ms. Sorenson’s yearbook photo in a way that she felt both her dignity and worth were being honored.”

The executive director admitted other photos in the yearbook should have been omitted due to dress code violations but weren’t.

The school says it attempted to reach Sorensen in February to discuss the issue, but Sorensen said she didn’t know anything until graduation day.

“The reason I’m bringing awareness to this is because I don’t want any other kids that go to Swallows or any other school in the city or even the state - I don’t want them to suffer how I did,” Sorensen said.

Copyright 2021 KRDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

