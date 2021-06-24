Silver Alert issued for missing Tonopah man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Tonopah man.

According to information from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, 83-year-old Antonio Ramirez may be driving a white 2002 Jeep Wrangler with Arizona handicap license HNH36.

Ramirez is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-9, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots, a visor-style hat and sunglasses.

Ramirez has health issues that may affect his mental state. He was last seen leaving his home in his Jeep. His direction and destination are unknown.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.