Silver Alert issued for missing Tonopah man

Antonio Ramirez
Antonio Ramirez(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Tonopah man.

According to information from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, 83-year-old Antonio Ramirez may be driving a white 2002 Jeep Wrangler with Arizona handicap license HNH36.

Ramirez is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-9, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots, a visor-style hat and sunglasses.

Ramirez has health issues that may affect his mental state. He was last seen leaving his home in his Jeep. His direction and destination are unknown.

