Wildcat baseball’s Donta Williams leaves mark on fans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Donta Williams is a Wildcats fan favorite.

His personality translated to fans. The team’s former bus driver called Williams the best and said even though he was “just a bus driver” that Williams made him feel as if he was an integral part of the team.

If you attended a game at Hi Corbett, chances are you heard a fan talking about how much they love Williams and that he was their favorite player.

It’s clear that Williams’ loves the fans right back. But, he also loves his team who he has been going to battle with for years. Williams said it is the small moments that he will miss the most about this team.

“Weight room, competitiveness, the music in the hitting facility every day,” Williams said. “They come out and give everything they have and that’s why we’re in this situation, I’m blessed to be a part of this team, I’m grateful for the group of men we have become and every memory.”

The loss will likely sting for a while for Williams and the rest of the team, he talked about how he and so many of his teammates have been dreaming of playing in the College World Series since they were young kids.

As the focus turns to next year, the conversation about Willaims going pro gets louder, though he said he hasn’t given that next step any thought. Instead, Williams said he and the team have just been taking in every part of this experience.

Donta is a junior so he could come back for one more season if he wants to.

If he doesn’t, it’s clear the imprint Williams left on fans and the program won’t be easily forgotten.

