Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

8 marijuana products being recalled by Arizona dispensaries

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Department of Health Services officials announced Wednesday that dispensaries are voluntarily recalling eight marijuana products because of possible contamination.

They said no illnesses have been reported so far, and the move is just a precaution after Salmonella bacteria and Aspergillus fungus were detected in some samples.

Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions such as shortness of breath, coughing, fever and cold-like symptoms, often when the patient is already sick with another ailment.

Symptoms from Salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Some people may also have nausea, vomiting or a headache.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apartment fire in the 400 block of East 28th Street in Tucson caused 48 people to be...
2-alarm fire at Tucson apartment complex displaces 48 people
Marana PD K9 passes away
Marana Police K-9 “Atlas” dies on the job
Arizona Wildcat relief pitchers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna were suspended before the super...
UA baseball players named as suspects in assault
Vine catches fire, threatens home
HEAT DANGER: Vine ‘spontaneously combusts’, threatens home
Pima County make seek legal action against the city of Tucson over an increase in water rates...
Pima County may seek legal action over Tucson’s differential water rates

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
LIVE: Derek Chauvin faces sentencing in George Floyd’s death
German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the...
Knife attack in German city leaves 3 dead, suspect arrested
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden celebrates Pride Month, highlighting LGBTQ rights
Vice President Kamala Harris, second from left, tours a border processing center on Friday in...
On border tour, Harris cites ‘progress’ in ‘tough’ situation
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law