Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Biden names special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights

President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden is naming a special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights.

The White House said in a statement Friday that Jessica Stern, executive director of OutRight Action International, will fill the State Department post. Her responsibilities will involve ensuring that U.S. diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect the LGBTQ rights around the world. OutRight defends human rights and works to prevent abuses of LGBTQ people.

In her new role, Stern will help put in place a presidential memorandum to advance the rights of LGBTQ people as well as bring together like-minded governments, nonprofits and corporations to uphold equality and dignity, according to the White House.

Later Friday, Biden plans to sign into law a measure that designates the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, as a national memorial. A mass shooting at the club in June 2016 left 49 people dead and 53 wounded in what was the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history.

After the signing, Biden is expected to make remarks on Pride Month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apartment fire in the 400 block of East 28th Street in Tucson caused 48 people to be...
2-alarm fire at Tucson apartment complex displaces 48 people
Arizona Wildcat relief pitchers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna were suspended before the super...
UA baseball players named as suspects in assault
Marana PD K9 passes away
Marana Police K-9 “Atlas” dies on the job
Vine catches fire, threatens home
HEAT DANGER: Vine ‘spontaneously combusts’, threatens home
Pima County make seek legal action against the city of Tucson over an increase in water rates...
Pima County may seek legal action over Tucson’s differential water rates

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
Harris ‘glad’ to be at border, expects ‘good, productive day’
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
AP source: Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state’s voting laws
Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.
Man wanted for licking woman’s backside at a beauty supply store
Seattle prepares for the coming heat wave that's likely to break records.
Seattle braces for record-breaking heat wave