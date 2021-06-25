Crash briefly closes westbound I-10 west of Benson

BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed briefly on Friday, June 25, because of a crash between Benson and Vail, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two vehicles at Milepost 291.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

DPS said a pickup rear-ended a small box truck and trailer.

Traffic was using the Marsh Station interchange to avoid the closure.

