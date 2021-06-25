Driver dies in single-vehicle crash; two passengers seriously hurt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was killed and two other people seriously hurt in an early-morning crash on Aviation Parkway on Friday, June 25.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Jose Guillermo Mendez-Orduno, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passengers were each taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police say Mendez-Orduno was driving east on Aviation Parkway at a high rate of speed shortly before 4 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve in the 4100 block of East Aviation Parkway. His vehicle struck a curb and flipped, ultimately coming to a rest off the roadway.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts and three were ejected from the vehicle.

Police say excessive speed is a major contributing factor in the crash.

