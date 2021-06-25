Advertise
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash; two passengers seriously hurt

Three people were ejected from the car in the crash in the 4100 block of East Aviation Parkway...
Three people were ejected from the car in the crash in the 4100 block of East Aviation Parkway early on Friday, June 25.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was killed and two other people seriously hurt in an early-morning crash on Aviation Parkway on Friday, June 25.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Jose Guillermo Mendez-Orduno, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passengers were each taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police say Mendez-Orduno was driving east on Aviation Parkway at a high rate of speed shortly before 4 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve in the 4100 block of East Aviation Parkway. His vehicle struck a curb and flipped, ultimately coming to a rest off the roadway.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts and three were ejected from the vehicle.

Police say excessive speed is a major contributing factor in the crash.

