Eviction moratorium extended, likely for last time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The CDC has extended the eviction moratorium another month. Set to expire next Wednesday, now it will expire on July 31st. The department said this is anticipated to be the final extension given.

“It’s a much-needed extension, and honestly, I think it’s a win for both tenants and landlords because it’s giving us more time to catch the money up,” said Bonnie Bazata, Ending Poverty Now program manager.

The CDC said keeping people in their homes and out of homeless shelters is one of the biggest keys to preventing the spread of COVID-19. In Pima County, Ending Poverty Now said they have helped almost 2,000 people this year since spring. To get help, both tenants and landlords can apply for the assistance.

“It is our goal to make landlords and tenants whole. It is two sides of the same coin,” said Bazata.

There are several agencies and nonprofits helping both tenants and landlords during the moratorium and after with rent and utility help.

“Reach out to other agencies because there might be something that can help quicker than the community-wide eviction prevention programs,” said Emma Hockenberg, with Primavera.

With current funds from the American Rescue Plan, End Poverty Now said they can pay back 15 months of rent, and forward up to three months. The city of Tucson and the county are dolling out more than $27 million dollars for assistance from the federal funds.

“When the moratorium ends, we’ll continue to deal with rent and utility applications for sure, but we just want to do everything we can to help as many people before July 31st as well,” said Bazata.

According to Zillow research, there are about 93,000 households in Arizona behind on rent, and 32,000 renters across the state are at risk for eviction, which is about half of what they estimated back in March, a big improvement.

“These numbers are trending in the right direction,” said Alexandra Lee, Zillow Economist. “We expect this eviction probability will continue to shrink especially with this extension.”

Community advocates hope the probability of eviction will also decrease with the extension, allowing more time for people to get and seek help.

“The infrastructure is not really there to receive that influx of people to our homeless system,” said Hockenberg.

The US Department of Agriculture also extended a moratorium on their multifamily housing program, many who benefit are very low-income families, elderly and in rural areas. That is extended until July 31st as well. For more resources on rent and utility assistance for tenants and landlords, follow the links below.

Pima County Eviction Prevention Program

Arizona Department of Economic Security, Emergency Rental Assistance

Interfaith Community Services

The Primavera Foundation

USDA

