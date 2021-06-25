Fact Finders: Are There Any Long-Term Health Consequences with the COVID-19 Vaccines?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There are some people who are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine because they are worried about the possibility of long-term health consequences of the actual shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the possibility of any serious, long-term health issues caused by the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the U.S. is very unlikely. It says if side effects are going to happen they most often happen within six weeks after getting a vaccine. Millions have gotten the COVID-19 vaccines and researchers have, so far, found no long-term side effects.

Dr. Sean Elliott with Tucson Medical Center says while the COVID-19 MRNA vaccines are newer vaccines the science behind them is not new. He says it’s at least a decade old and the safety studies have been excellent.

”There are a lot of people looking over vaccine safety and to prove that the vaccines remain safe short-term, middle-term, and long-term. We’re not magicians, we cannot predict the future, but we can be pretty good at looking at any major negatives and so far, they’re not there,” he said.

However, the C.D.C. will continue to watch closely for any safety concerns of these COVID shots. If one arises, they say the F.D.A. and vaccine manufacturer will work together to address it.

