Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Fact Finders: Are There Any Long-Term Health Consequences with the COVID-19 Vaccines?

By Wendi Redman
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There are some people who are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine because they are worried about the possibility of long-term health consequences of the actual shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the possibility of any serious, long-term health issues caused by the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the U.S. is very unlikely. It says if side effects are going to happen they most often happen within six weeks after getting a vaccine. Millions have gotten the COVID-19 vaccines and researchers have, so far, found no long-term side effects.

Dr. Sean Elliott with Tucson Medical Center says while the COVID-19 MRNA vaccines are newer vaccines the science behind them is not new. He says it’s at least a decade old and the safety studies have been excellent.

”There are a lot of people looking over vaccine safety and to prove that the vaccines remain safe short-term, middle-term, and long-term. We’re not magicians, we cannot predict the future, but we can be pretty good at looking at any major negatives and so far, they’re not there,” he said.

However, the C.D.C. will continue to watch closely for any safety concerns of these COVID shots. If one arises, they say the F.D.A. and vaccine manufacturer will work together to address it.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you are a Tucson Water customer and live outside the city limits, your water bill is going up.
Tucson City Council approves controversial water rate increase
The Tucson Police Department said Pablo Antonio Valenzuela, 46, died after he was shot in the...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting on Tucson’s west side
Smoke from the Walnut Fire cross I-10 near Texas Canyon on Tuesday, June 22.
UPDATE: Walnut Fire grows to 8,572 acres; I-10 remains open, evacuation orders lowered to ‘SET’
An apartment fire in the 400 block of East 28th Street in Tucson caused 48 people to be...
2-alarm fire at Tucson apartment complex displaces 48 people
Arizona Wildcat relief pitchers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna were suspended before the super...
UA baseball players named as suspects in assault

Latest News

President Joe Biden stands with a bipartisan group of senators in front of the White House on...
‘We have a deal’: Pared-down infrastructure bill still huge
Set to expire next Wednesday, the moratorium will expire on July 31st. The department said...
Eviction moratorium extended, likely for last time
There are several agencies and nonprofits helping both tenants and landlords during the...
Eviction moratorium extended, likely for last time
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license