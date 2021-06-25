FIRST ALERT FORECAST: dry this weekend... but next week the rain returns!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drier and warmer conditions return through Sunday with highs topping out in the 100 to 106 range. Late Sunday a moisture surge from the south begins to push in to Arizona. This moisture will bring daily rain chances for the next work week with a better monsoon set-up!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 101.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 102.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 106.

MONDAY: 30% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 103.

TUESDAY: 60% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 98.

WEDNESDAY: 70% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 96.

THURSDAY: 70% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 95.

