Body found at home on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead at a home on Tucson’s east side Friday, June 25.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to the home for a welfare check.

The home, in the 6500 block of East Santa Elena Street, is near Grant and Wilmot.

The PCSD said the cause of death is under investigation and an autopsy will be performed.

