Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Body found at home on Tucson’s east side

A man was found dead at a home on the east side of Tucson Friday, June 25.
A man was found dead at a home on the east side of Tucson Friday, June 25.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead at a home on Tucson’s east side Friday, June 25.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to the home for a welfare check.

The home, in the 6500 block of East Santa Elena Street, is near Grant and Wilmot.

The PCSD said the cause of death is under investigation and an autopsy will be performed.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marana PD K9 passes away
Marana Police K-9 “Atlas” dies on the job
Three people were ejected from the car in the crash in the 4100 block of East Aviation Parkway...
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash; two passengers seriously hurt
Nick Pope was a UFO investigator for the British government at the Ministry of Defence in the...
DECLASSIFIED: Experienced government investigator explains UFO mystery
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
FACT FINDERS: Are there any long-term health consequences with the COVID-19 vaccines?

Latest News

Michelle Shirley, of Phoenix, is facing first-degree murder and child abuse charges after her...
Police: Arizona mom admitted to beating young son to death over ‘potty accidents’
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
5 die in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico’s largest city
Smoke from the Walnut Fire cross I-10 near Texas Canyon on Tuesday, June 22.
UPDATE: Walnut Fire grows to 10,081 acres, 33 percent contained
The Horton Complex Fire, which started with a lightning strike June 16, is about 20 miles...
UPDATE: Horton Complex Fire near Alpine 12% contained at 8,957 acres