FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warmer tomorrow before a big pattern change next week

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Moisture begins to seep back in to southern Arizona late tomorrow, mainly for the eastern portion of our state. A better chance for showers and storms develops Monday onward as a stronger monsoon setup delivers tropical moisture from south of the border.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: 10% storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 106.

MONDAY: 40% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 102.

TUESDAY: 50% storm chance. Mostly cloudy with a high of 96.

WEDNESDAY: 70% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 94.

THURSDAY: 70% storm chance. Mostly cloudy with a high of 96.

FRIDAY: 40% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

SATURDAY: 30% storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 98.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

