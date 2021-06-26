FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warmer tomorrow before a big pattern change next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Moisture begins to seep back in to southern Arizona late tomorrow, mainly for the eastern portion of our state. A better chance for showers and storms develops Monday onward as a stronger monsoon setup delivers tropical moisture from south of the border.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: 10% storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 106.
MONDAY: 40% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 102.
TUESDAY: 50% storm chance. Mostly cloudy with a high of 96.
WEDNESDAY: 70% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 94.
THURSDAY: 70% storm chance. Mostly cloudy with a high of 96.
FRIDAY: 40% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.
SATURDAY: 30% storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 98.
