KEYS TO THE DREAM: We have answers to your questions about housing market

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of the biggest impacts of the pandemic has been felt in the housing market.

While there is no simple answer, we all know costs are skyrocketing and inventory is low here in southern Arizona.

That’s why KOLD launched a new series called “Keys to the Dream.”

On Friday, June 25, we hosted a live question-and-answer session with local housing experts.

Dan Marries and Shaley Sanders , who collected real estate questions from KOLD viewers for weeks, hosted the event on our website , OTT apps and Facebook page .

You can watch the video at the top of this story or in the KOLD News 13 apps for Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV. Look for the “Keys to the Dream” category for the Q&A session, along with other housing market stories by our team.

